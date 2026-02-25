The new Dell XPS 14 has one of the best laptop designs of 2026.

After a brief flirtation with a different naming scheme, Dell brought back its flagship brand in 2026. The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 are gorgeous laptops that combine the legacy of the flagship lineup with improved durability, simplicity, and usability. Now, for the first time, the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 are on sale.

Dell Deal Days bring discounts on the new hardware, dropping the entry-level models of each laptop by $250, respectively. The new XPS 14 is now $1,349.99 and its larger sibling, the XPS 16, is $1,499.99.

Design Dream Save 16% ($250) Dell XPS 14: was $1,599.99 now $1,349.99 at Dell

The XPS 14 returned after Dell tested a different brand for its premium laptops for one year. The new XPS 14 is thinner, lighter, and was rebuilt from the inside out to make arguably the best designed XPS 14 to date.

Big-screen Beauty Save 14% ($250) Dell XPS 16: was $1,749.99 now $1,499.99 at Dell

The new XPS 16 is a return to form, bringing back both the XPS brand and a row of real function keys — no haptic touch keys here. A slimmer build and a refreshed look paired with fresh internals combine for an excellent premium laptop.

The new Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 have a lot in common with their predecessors from a couple of generations ago, at least at first glance. On both, you'll find zero-lattice keyboards, haptic trackpads, and thin screen bezels that call back to the XPS lineup of old.

But Dell redesigned both laptops from the inside out. Durability, simplicity, and usability were focuses of that redesign, and it paid off. We'll have a full review of the new XPS 14 soon, but Dell's design shines in the new generation.

Dell also responded to user feedback when making the new XPS 14 and XPS 16, such as adding etching to make it clear where the trackpad is (previous XPS models looked like a blank canvas but only part of that area was the trackpad).

Battery life and cooling have also been improved, which are always areas that can be improved.

Yes, they do look a bit Apple-ish, but all I can say is in person, they're gorgeous. Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-Chief, Windows Central

The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 run on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The most affordable models have latest Intel Core Ultra 5 chips inside, but you can configure either with up to an Intel Core Ultra X7.

If you bump up to a higher-end model, you'll get a 2.8K OLED touch display rather than the 2K non-touch screen on the entry-level models.

At launch, the XPS 14 started at $2,049 and the XPS 16 started at $2,199.99. But those high starting prices were due to the configurations available. Dell was always clear that more affordable models would ship as well.

This is the first time we've seen the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 on sale. If you love the design of the laptops but do not need the power provided by the Intel Core Ultra X7 or more than 16GB of RAM, the entry-level models are perfect for you.

The new XPS 14 is available for as low as $1,349.99 ($250 off). The XPS 16 is also $250 off for its entry-level model, which brings its price down to $1,499.99.

FAQ

Are the entry-level configurations good enough? For most people, the entry-level XPS 14 and XPS 16 will be fine for everyday use. The Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 3) chips and 16GB of RAM are enough for general computing, enjoying media, and light creative work.

Do these laptops have the haptic function row seen in older XPS laptops? No, Dell moved away from the controversial haptic function keys. The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 have physical function keys.

