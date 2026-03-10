Click for next article

NVIDIA's time at GDC 2026 is all about highlighting new features coming to its products, and alongside new features and games being added to GeForce Now, we now have an official launch date for one of Team Green's most exciting updates.

DLSS 4.5's Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, originally announced at CES earlier this year, is finally set to arrive for RTX 50-series GPUs on March 31, 2026.

Multi Frame Generation (MFG) currently works by locking in a frame multiplier, whether it's 2x, 3x, or 4x. For every one frame generated by the GPU in standard fashion, DLSS 4.5 can then create "fake frames" to fit in between the "real" frames.

A look at NVIDIA's pipeline for its new Dynamic Multi Frame Generation feature arriving March 31. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

Dynamic MFG essentially takes over the multiplier selection, dynamically adjusting it on the go to deliver one target frame rate. If your GPU needs help hitting the target, which in many cases I'm sure will be a monitor's native refresh rate, MFG will kick in. NVIDIA compares it to a car's automatic transmission, where you choose the speed, and the car does the rest.

What NVIDIA's GDC 2026 announcement does not include is the arrival of MFG 6x. The next tier of MFG was also revealed at CES 2026 with a promise of a Spring reveal, but it seems we'll have to wait a bit longer. MFG 6x is expected to unlock 240Hz+ refresh rates at 4K with Path Tracing enabled.

