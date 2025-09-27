Test your knowledge of Call of Duty: Black Ops before the beta.

With Call of Duty NEXT and the Black Ops 7 beta right around the corner, I figured now would be a good time for me to take over the Windows Central quiz and see just how much our community knows about the Black Ops franchise.

Black Ops is a series that has introduced drastic changes to the Call of Duty franchise over the years. In an era when many shooters embraced the brown and gray aesthetic, Black Ops dared to be a little brighter, featuring maps with bolder color palettes that are still among some of the best playgrounds even today.

From the Siege of Stalingrad to Project Blackout, Black Ops’ history has taken us on mind-bending adventures across the annals of history that forge a twisted path to a future beyond imagination. And yet, Treyarch leadership says that Black Ops 7 will not bring the series to a close.

“It can’t be [the end] for us because we have so much love for our other games,” answered Yale Miller, Treyarch’s director of production, “Like Black Ops 3 is canon, right? There are still things that are there [to explore].”

While Black Ops’ deep lore and extensive campaigns provide plenty of fodder for future titles, so does its much-loved Zombies mode. Effectively a game-within-a-game, Zombies has grown into a beast of its own with its own canon story lines, unique cast, and nightmarish undead foes.

Take our quiz below and test your Call of Duty: Black Ops knowledge:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on November 14. The next mainline title in the 20+ year old franchise is expected to be stacked with an all-new cooperative campaign and endgame. You can also look forward to classic multiplayer with a slightly more futuristic twist, and the next chapter in the Dark Aether storyline for its famed Zombies mode.

Black Ops 7 is the first Call of Duty title to fall under the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative, offering cross-entitlement to players on PC, Xbox, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with one purchase. The game will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

For more intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, stay tuned for Call of Duty NEXT 2025 on September 30.