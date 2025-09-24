The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will allow players to try out Zombies Survival mode.

Buckle up! The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta is about to get bumpy.

Activision has announced that the upcoming Zombies Survival from Black Ops 7's Ashes of the Dead zombies mode will be playable during the upcoming beta.

An Early Access beta period for those who preorder Black Ops 7 or have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will go live at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET on Thursday, October 2, and will last for 72 hours.

The Open beta period for all users will run from 10 AM PT/1 PM ET on Sunday, October 5, and will remain open until 10 AM PT/1 PM ET on Wednesday, October 8.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Zombies Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A new Zombies gameplay reveal trailer highlighted the popular mode's new Wonder Vehicle, a vintage farm truck kitted out with all the best Zombie survival features a squad could ask for.

The Wonder Vehicle, nicknamed Tessie, will serve as the primary mode of transportation around the mode's new, larger map that is inspired by Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's TranZit mode.

While the larger Zombies experience and Ashes of the Damned campaign will not be accessible, players can dive into the Zombies Survival experience. Zombies Survival takes smaller arenas of the larger Zombies experience and chunks them down into bite-sized maps for tighter, more hectic gameplay.

There are expected to be several Zombies Survival maps coming to Black Ops 7, though so far the team has only unveiled a map named Vandorn Farm.

Image 1 of 5 Players fight off a horde of undead on the Zombies Survival map, Farm. (Image credit: Activision) Zombies Survival mode map, Farm, for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. (Image credit: Activision) Farm will be playable during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta. (Image credit: Activision) The Wonder Vehicle, a farm truck dubbed Ol' Tessie, rolls up on a Zombie corpse. (Image credit: Activision) In a scene reminiscent of Resident Evil: Biohazard, skeletal remains sit around a table in an old farmhouse with rotting food in the foreground. (Image credit: Activision)

As the name implies, Farm is a smaller, self-contained Zombies experience set on a rural homestead surrounded by rustic wood fences, a barn, and a derelict farmhouse. Inside the barn is an array of swinging zombie corpses, and a loft which can provide excellent opportunities for players to get stuck and swarmed by the undead in true Zombies fashion.

The trailer shows snippets of the farmhouse, as well, with a particular focus on the skeletal remains seated around the dining table and a rotting feast laid out before them. New saw traps and jump pads also dot the Farm.

While we get our first proper look at the Wonder Vehicle and her attachments in the latest gameplay trailer, it is unlikely that players will get to spend too much time with it during the beta period. The smaller maps, like Farm, are traditional arenas and not well-suited for gameplay with vehicles.

New audio cues will alert players when the Zombies' strength increases, and sliding will now knock down zombies without inflicting much damage.

Treyarch has also shared that enemies for Black Ops 7 have undergone some changes compared to their predecessors. New audio cues will alert players when the Zombies' strength increases, and sliding will now knock down zombies without inflicting much damage.

Armored zombies have also undergone significant changes. They will no longer be able to "Super Sprint" in higher rounds, and the armor itself is more easily destroyed by bullets but more durable against explosions. Treyarch also revealed that certain weapon attachments and combinations are more effective against armored zombies, but stopped short of detailing what those combinations will be.

Additional changes to Zombies' currency, challenges, and power-ups were also revealed ahead of the Beta period. Players will get their first look at how these changes play out during Call of Duty NEXT on September 30.

Ol' Tessie the Wonder Vehicle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. (Image credit: Activision)

Following Call of Duty NEXT, players can experience Zombies Survival and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's multiplayer mode during the beta period. Early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta requires a preorder of either the standard or vault edition of the game on any of the supported platforms.

Early access beta codes can also be obtained through various Call of Duty partnerships and live streams, particularly during the Call of Duty NEXT event.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers have access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's early access beta period with no additional purchase.

