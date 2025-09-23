Call of Duty Next will give us plenty of exciting details for upcoming content.

The November 14 release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is fast approaching, and Microsoft-owned Call of Duty publisher, Activision, is set to unveil the next mainline COD game’s multiplayer and zombies modes during its COD Next event live on streaming platforms.

During the event, Call of Duty fans can tune in to watch their favorite streamers go hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ahead of the game’s launch, while also possibly earning rewards like beta access codes and exclusive in-game cosmetics.

When to watch COD Next 2025

The DAWG scorestreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty NEXT 2025 is set to stream live on September 30, beginning at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, and will likely last for a few hours — leaving you plenty of time to check in throughout the event.

VODs of the stream will also be available after the event ends.

Can't catch a live stream in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon? Don't worry, Windows Central will have a live blog running from the show floor to keep you up to date with everything going on at COD NEXT as it happens.

Where to watch COD Next 2025

#CODNext Showcase | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone & more - YouTube Watch On

You have plenty of options on when and how to tune in for COD Next 2025. The event will stream in its entirety on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels. COD Next is your first chance to tune in and watch your favorite content creators play Black Ops 7’s multiplayer and zombies modes live.

Activision has yet to release a full list of streamers and content creators who have been invited to the event, though several creators have shared their plans to attend via social media after receiving invite mailers. In addition to your favorite esports pros and content creators going live from the show floor, additional creators have signed up to go live with Watch Parties across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Where and who you watch during the event is entirely up to you, but there are typically unique, exclusive in-game rewards and cosmetics for watching the event in its entirety.

What to expect from COD Next 2025

We can expect to see Zombies content during the event. (Image credit: Activision)

COD Next typically focuses on multiplayer and Zombies content coming at launch for the next mainline Call of Duty title. This year, that title is Black Ops 7, developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

I recently sat down for an interview with Treyarch leadership ahead of Black Ops 7's Gamescom reveal, where the team highlighted the seven pillars of Black Ops 7's gameplay. The upcoming first-person shooter adds a PvE campaign endgame for the first time in Call of Duty history, alongside its popular Zombies and Multiplayer modes. A new PvP gameplay mode, Skirmish, is set to come to multiplayer, as well as the return of fan-favorite game-within-a-game Dead Ops Arcade.

Because the new endgame is set to take place after the events of the campaign, it is very likely that it is spoiler-heavy, and we will not see much from it as far as gameplay goes. However, there may be some trailers and teasers that show it off without risking spoilers.

Call of Duty NEXT provides a look at what's to come in Black Ops 7 on September 30. (Image credit: Activision)

Multiplayer gameplay is likely to be a major focal point of the event, with the new Skirmish mode also seeing airtime to show off some new mechanics like the wingsuits that have only been teased up to this point. Expect full reveals of multiplayer's maps, along with deep dives into available multiplayer weapons, changes to movement, and new perks.

Black Ops 7's new Zombies map, which is heavily inspired by Black Ops 2's TranZit zombies experience, is also likely to be a tentpole reveal of the event. Some details about Black Ops 7's zombies were recently revealed in an intel dump, showing off the cast of characters that will find themselves trapped in the Dark Aether.

An Intel dump gave us more details on the Black Ops 7 cast trapped in the Dark Aether. (Image credit: Activision)

We're also likely to see what's next for the Black Ops 7 era of Call of Duty: Warzone. The free-to-play Battle Royale is integrated with the mainline Call of Duty title each year to keep it in line with the multiplayer experience. That means new field upgrades, score streaks, weapons, and operators will be hitting the battlefield.

Treyarch and Raven Software previously released a new small Resurgence map during the Black Ops 6 integration into Warzone. Dubbed Area 99, the map was inspired by the popular Nuketown multiplayer map. However, Area 99 was removed unexpectedly from Warzone's Resurgence mode shortly after launch and has never returned.

Verdansk, the original Warzone map, then returned as the big map earlier this year. A follow-up event removed the roof from the Stadium point-of-interest, but beyond that, there haven't been any major Warzone map shake-ups, especially for Resurgence Mode.

The C.O.D.E. Bowl

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI - YouTube Watch On

Following Call of Duty NEXT 2025, viewers can stay tuned in to the official Call of Duty account to watch the sixth annual Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl presented by USAA. A special C.O.D.E. Bowl VI flyover can be seen from September 24 through October 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone on both Verdansk and Rebirth Island to celebrate the event.

Tuning in for the C.O.D.E. Bowl will grant players a chance to get Black Ops 7 beta codes and exclusive in-game rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl features military esports players from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada hitting the battlefield in Warzone, with one team taking home the iconic C.O.D.E. Bowl trophy.