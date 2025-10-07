Get your scorestreak count up, you've got an extra day on the battlefield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's open beta.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta period is now in its fifth day, and a new blog from Treyarch and the rest of the Call of Duty team describes the player reaction as "awesome to see." In response to player feedback requesting more time with the newest mainline title coming to the franchise, the beta period has been extended an extra day.

Instead of closing out the beta servers on Wednesday, October 8, it will now end on Thursday, October 9, at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET.

Double XP for weapons and operators will also remain active until the end of the beta period to ensure players have the opportunity to unlock and try out different weapons and attachments. Beta-specific playercards and other items can also be unlocked during this time.

The beta for Black Ops 7 has received significant praise from many vocal community members for Treyarch's willingness to feature playlists with limited Skill-Based Match Making. While SBMM is not completely gone from these Open Moshpit playlists, it is lower in priority — with emphasis put on ping and latency over skill.

The Open Moshpit lobbies joined the lineup on Day 3, featuring the following mix of maps and modes:

Maps

Toshin

The Forge

Cortex

Exposure

Imprint

Blackheart

Modes

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Overload

Search and Destroy

Training Course

Open Moshpit Playlists are available for both Core and Hardcore. However, the Hardcore Open Moshpit playlist is limited to Team Deathmatch and Domination modes.

A standard core Moshpit mode is also available for those who do not want to be at the mercy of lobbies left potentially unbalanced by the absence of SBMM.

Real-time changes

Treyarch has proven to take player feedback into significant account during this beta period, making real-time changes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's beta multiplayer and Zombies experiences.

When Open Moshpits initially rolled out, only Core multiplayer experiences were available to players. Following player feedback, a Hardcore Open Moshpit playlist was added the next day.

Like the return of Hardcore, other changes have happened live during the beta — the re-evaluation of some maps' automatic opening doors, for example. Both The Forge and Cortex saw a reduction in closed doors to help improve game flow based on player feedback.

Weapons, too, have been adjusted. The Draven 45 SMG and M8A1 were both nerfed, while the VS Recon Sniper Rifle saw a buff. Additional changes were made to the M10 Breacher Shotgun and Ryden 45K SMG.

Treyarch design director for Black Ops 7, Matt Scronce, has been active on social media sharing plans for changes based on feedback, as well.

The sound effect that plays when taken out by your Nemesis, for example, will have a lower volume when Black Ops 7 launches. Scronce also confirmed that not all scorestreaks in Black Ops 7 are currently in the beta, including Care Packages.

"… The team is already pouring through data and working on improvements," Scronce tweeted in reply to a player.

Playing on PC? You have some extra steps.

If you haven't jumped into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta just yet — and you're playing on PC — you might have some extra steps to take care of before you can play.

Like Battlefield 6, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will utilize TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot technology to bolster its in-house RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system. Before you can launch the game, you'll want to make sure your PC is Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 ready.

Team RICOCHET's latest anti-cheat efforts seem to be effective, with the team reporting that within the first two days of the beta, 97% of confirmed cheaters were stopped within 30 minutes of signing in. Only 1% of confirmed cheaters were making it into active lobbies, and those players were still removed within minutes.

With the beta staying live for an extra day, Team RICOCHET should have even more opportunities to further fine-tune the anti-cheat system ahead of the launch of Black Ops 7.

