Until the beta ends on October 8 you've got the chance to get some exclusive rewards, so don't miss out.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta is in full swing for early access participants, ahead of becoming an open beta on October 5.

All players that take part have the chance to unlock some in-game rewards that will carry across with you into the full release.

Some of the potential rewards are harder to get than others, but most of them just require playing the game enough to level up. Here's a full rundown of what you can get and how you can get it.

All the Black Ops 7 beta rewards you can unlock

Image 1 of 8 Emblem unlocked at level 2. (Image credit: Windows Central) Emote unlocked at level 6. (Image credit: Windows Central) Sticker unlocked at level 11. (Image credit: Windows Central) Weapon charm unlocked at level 15. (Image credit: Windows Central) Wei Lin skin unlocked at level 20. (Image credit: Windows Central) Falkner skin unlocked at level 20. (Image credit: Windows Central) Loading screen unlocked at level 23. (Image credit: Windows Central) Calling Card unlocked at level 27. (Image credit: Windows Central)

All of the standard rewards can be unlocked simply by playing the beta and leveling up. Until October 5, when the open beta starts, some of these aren't achievable. The level cap will increase to 30 from this point, and the remainder can be acquired.

Here's everything you can get (and see some images of them in the gallery above):

Beta Player emblem unlocked at level 2.

emblem unlocked at level 2. Gun Flex emote unlocked at level 6.

emote unlocked at level 6. Beta Neon sticker unlocked at level 11.

sticker unlocked at level 11. Beta Beasts weapon charm unlocked at level 15.

weapon charm unlocked at level 15. Beta Maverick Wei Lin skin unlocked at level 20.

Wei Lin skin unlocked at level 20. Beta Leader Falkner skin unlocked at level 20 (requires pre-order or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.)

Falkner skin unlocked at level 20 (requires pre-order or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.) Beta Survivor loading screen unlocked at level 23.

loading screen unlocked at level 23. Beta Conqueror Calling Card unlocked at level 27.

Calling Card unlocked at level 27. Beta Legend Weapon Blueprint for the M15 Mod 0 unlocked at level 30.

The Falkner skin is listed in the game as needing a pre-order, but I've unlocked it without, instead playing the early access beta with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

I'm not sure if it will also unlock for anyone playing early access with a code redeemed from elsewhere, but if you know, do please drop it into the comments below.

Hidden Dark Ops challenges in the Black Ops 7 beta

One of the two confirmed Dark Ops challenges that can be completed in the Black Ops 7 beta. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As in the main game, the Black Ops 7 beta has some hidden Dark Ops challenges to complete that will reward special calling cards to add to your eventual collection.

There are two confirmed at the moment that we know of. Here's how you get those:

Best of the First — unlocked by achieving 1,000 eliminations in multiplayer during the beta.

— unlocked by achieving 1,000 eliminations in multiplayer during the beta. Tip of the Spear — unlocked by reaching round 50 in a single match of Survival in the Black Ops 7 Zombies beta.

There have also been suggestions there may be a third Dark Ops challenge that completes when you hit max level in the beta. Since that's not currently possible until the cap increases on October 5, we'll have to wait and see if that turns out to be true.

If anything else is discovered before the beta ends, we'll be sure to keep this post updated!