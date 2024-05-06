Call of Duty Endowment celebrates veterans this Military Appreciation Month with new in-game challenge

What you need to know

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) is a non-profit organization tied to Activision's billion-dollar first-person shooter franchise that helps to place veterans into gainful employment once their military service comes to an end.

C.O.D.E. celebrates 15 years of service in 2024 and has helped 125,000 veterans in finding meaningful careers in the US and the UK.

Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst, has donated $2.5 million to the Endowment. This is the largest private donation the organization has ever received.

A new tracer pack will be featured in the Call of Duty store for Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile with proceeds from the pack's sale raising additional funding for C.O.D.E.

An in-game event, U Assist Veterans, will also allow players to raise an additional $1 million for the program in collaboration with USAA.

The Call of Duty Endowment is kicking off Military Appreciation Month in a big way by celebrating the organization's largest private donation and launching an in-game event across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. A brand-new tracer pack will hit the Call of Duty store, with proceeds going toward the Call of Duty Endowment fund.

The non-profit is also celebrating its 15th anniversary, having funded services that have helped 125,000 veterans find meaningful careers in the private sector. Since its inception, the Call of Duty Endowment has helped create more than $7 billion in economic value for veterans and their families through salaries from high-quality private careers.

Kenneth C. Griffin, the Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst, has donated $2.5 million to the Endowment fund. This marks the largest single private donation to the Endowment in its 15-year history.

“We want to thank Ken and Griffin Catalyst for their generous donation,” said Helene Imperiale, Senior Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “The Endowment prides itself on working with nonprofits that are the most effective at providing the services veterans need most when seeking a job, and we’re honored that our work has been recognized by the team at Griffin Catalyst.”

Celebrating C.O.D.E. in game

You don't need to be a CEO to help support the Call of Duty Endowment. A brand-new Tracer pack will be launched today in the Call of Duty store. The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Knight Recon: Tracer Pack is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, iOS, and Android. 100% of net proceeds from C.O.D.E. packs sold through the Call of Duty store support the Endowment's mission, giving players an opportunity to pitch in. Veterans can receive the C.O.D.E. Knight Recon: Tracer Pack for free by visiting www.callofdutyendowment.org/usaa.

The Call of Duty Endowment Knight Recon: Tracer Pack will include the following items:

“Vanish” Operator Skin

“Lancer” Operator Skin

“Silent Siege” KATT-AMR Sniper Blueprint with “Orange Ambush” Tracers

“Veiled Vigilance” MCW Assault Rifle Blueprint Weapon with “Orange Ambush” Tracers

“Don’t Step on Me” Weapon Charm

“Covert Crest” Large Decal

“Trident Throne” Weapon Sticker

“Thunder Struck” Animated Calling Card

“Great Helm” Animated Emblem

1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Call of Duty: Mobile players will also be able to pick up C.O.D.E. Regulator Pack during the game's 4th Season. The Pack will feature the Endowment's leading female operator, Splicer, and comes with an assortment of new in-game items. The Call of Duty: Mobile C.O.D.E. Regulator Pack includes the following items:

Operator - “Splicer”

ORV Vehicle Skin - “Digital Distortion”

Swordfish Blueprint - “Digital Distortion”

Fennec Blueprint - “Digital Distortion”

Calling Card - “Rogue Regulators”

Avatar - “Energizing E”

Charm - “All Charged Up”

Sticker - “64-bit Bravery”

Players can also help raise funds for the Endowment when Call of Duty partners with the USAA in the new UAV challenge coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The in-game challenges will be available from May 8-22, and players can unlock in-game rewards during that time. Activision Blizzard will allocate up to $1 million to the Endowment as players complete challenges.