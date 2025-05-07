The return of Verdansk was big news for Call of Duty: Warzone x Black Ops 6 Season 3,. However, the midseason refresh has brought with it some server instability, leading to Ranked Play being disabled.

If you were planning to dive into Ranked Play: Battle Royale in Call of Duty: Warzone following the Season 3 Reloaded update, your plans have changed. Raven Software has announced that the ranked battle royale playlist for Warzone has temporarily been disabled.

Server disconnects and widespread crashes on all platforms led to the decision to list the popular mode. According to social media posts from the official Call of Duty Updates account, the development team is actively investigating the cause of the crashes.

📢 Call of Duty: #Warzone With ongoing investigations into the server disconnects, as well as a recent rise in players not being properly awarded SR, we have made the decision to disable Ranked Play: Battle Royale in Call of Duty: #Warzone. The playlist will be updating shortly…May 7, 2025

Call of Duty: Warzone's development team initially acknowledged the ongoing issue with server crashes following the Season 3 Reloaded update on social media on May 6. The issue was then updated on the official Warzone 2.0 Trello board on May 7.

Raven Software currently has the issue under investigation, according to Trello cards and social media posts. The server disconnects have affected players on all platforms and Call of Duty: Warzone game modes.

The decision to disable ranked play was due to an increase in players not receiving the appropriate skill ranking following a match.

Verdansk Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube Watch On

📢 Call of Duty: #Warzone We understand the frustration caused by ongoing server crashes and want to clarify that these issues are not due to known malicious attacks or activity. Our studio teams are actively investigating the root cause which shipped with the Season 03… https://t.co/mbfApj5jYqMay 7, 2025

The shutdown of Ranked Play comes just a few hours after a patch rolled out to Call of Duty: Warzone on all platforms that addressed the following:

Fixed an issue where users would sometimes redeploy from the Gulag without a weapon if they entered when the Gulag was closing.

Fixed an issue causing placement to appear incorrect after a Battle Royale Casual match.

Fixed an issue causing eliminated players to drop a Field Upgrade they were not carrying.

Fixed an issue preventing the JAK Slash Aftermarket Part from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Additional bugs from the launch of Season 3 Reloaded are also under investigation, as well. These include a bug that inadvertently changed crouch and prone speeds, an unintended increase in time to revive, and a glitch that causes the armor animation to activate without actually applying the plate.

A small patch also rolled out for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today, which introduced the ability to mix and match attachment skins and weapon blueprints in the gunsmith. Stability was reportedly also addressed in the patch for Black Ops 6, but the development team stayed vague on what issues were included in the patch, stating only that it covered "various stability issues."

There is currently no timeline on when Ranked Play will return to Call of Duty: Warzone.