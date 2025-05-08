Seth Rogen is the star of the most recent Call of Duty limited time events,

Season 03 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone is all about 4/20, even if it is May now, with Seth Rogen taking a leading role.

That's true of the Blaze of Glory limited time event, which just went live, and runs for a week. As ever, there are special rewards to get, which include perks, weapon skins, 2XP tokens, and some cosmetics.

You don't need to spend a week on it, though. Follow my method, and you can easily get it finished off in a few hours.

To complete Blaze of Glory fast, play Stakeout 24/7

Collect the tokens, cash in for the rewards. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While the ongoing High Art event requires XP to complete, Blaze of Glory is back to the token-based system seen most recently in the St. Patricks Day-themed event in Season 02.

You can get the tokens from eliminations in multiplayer and Zombies, and from opening crates in Warzone.

If you want to get as many as you can as quickly and easily as you can, simply fire up the Stakeout 24/7 playlist and get gunning. Select only this by applying the necessarily filter when looking for a match.

You could also use the Face Off Moshpit playlist, but honestly, Stakeout is far and away the best map to maximize getting the tokens.

That's because it's small, enclosed, and it's the easiest map to pick up your tokens after making eliminations without getting wiped out.

The absolute best match type is also Domination, because it'll last longer, and you don't have to try too hard to get a lot of eliminations. The more you get, the more tokens you'll pick up.

By contrast, I recommend backing out if you're put into Team Deathmatch, because the returns aren't really there.

But that's all there is to it. As you can see in the image above, I need another 83 tokens to finish my own event after maybe 2.5 hours of playing. I can probably get those in the next half dozen games easily.

But what if you only play Warzone?

The tokens will also drop from crates in Warzone. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Blaze of Glory event is open to Warzone players, too, and I get it, not everyone even has access to Black Ops 6, or just doesn't want to play it.

Warzone drops the tokens from crates opened on the map, but there doesn't seem to be a pattern to it. I've had them drop from every different type of crate, and it's not nearly as lucrative for the time spent compared to playing Stakeout.

But, if you're a Warzone only player, here's what I suggest.

Firstly, play solo. So either play a solo mode or turn off squad fill. Why? The tokens drop from crates, but they can only be picked up once. So if your squad mate slides in and beats you to it, you lose out. Play solo and you don't have that problem.

The other thing you should do, if you're just wanting to get the event done as fast as possible, is play Battle Royale Casual. Because it's majority bot players, it's far less sweaty, and most of the time you can run around opening crates without too much fear of being lasered.

Drop into one of the more built-up areas and just keep on opening those crates. The more crates, the more tokens, the less time you'll have to spend on it.

But that's really all there is to it. It will take longer playing Warzone than Black Ops 6, but at least in Casual you've got a better chance to hit more crates than the other modes.