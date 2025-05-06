I can't believe I'm enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone's new weed-themed limited time game mode this much

After lamenting all the weed-themed content, I can't believe how much fun this mode is.

Well, this is a turn up for the books. Having previously written about my lament for the constant weed-themed content being added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here I am enjoying some of it.

It's not the High Art event. It's certainly not the Seth Rogen skins, either. What it is, is the latest limited time mode added to Warzone, High Trip Resurgence.

I'm aware that the features in this mode aren't necessarily new, but I haven't played a mode like this before, having only returned to Call of Duty this past year. But I'm saying this now... A version of this mode should be on permanent rotation in Warzone.

It's so much fun.

A perfect antidote to the Warzone sweatfest

The floor loot gets custom skins, and the sky, well, it's a trip. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Warzone is one of the sweatiest games on the planet. Like, people take it so seriously. That's why I think Casual Mode was a great addition, even if the content creators (and wannabe content creators) have started to infiltrate it to generate their endless stream of social media clips.

Depending on the time of day, where you are, the lobby you're fortunate or unfortunate to end up in, Warzone can just be so draining.

Enter High Trip Resurgence. It's absolutely superb. At its core, it's Resurgence, but on Verdansk with 120 players instead of the smaller player count you get on Rebirth Island. Bigger map, more players, same chance to respawn if you die.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But what really makes it so good are the power ups. Yes, it's a stoner theme, but ignore that, and it's such a fun game mode to play.

By collecting sunglasses of different colors from loot crates around the map, you get yourself some special abilities. You can reload ridiculously fast, you have the ability to see and track enemies from far away, and, my favorite, you can leap like a stoned Spider-Man.

If you jump out of the plane when the smoke turns to color, you land with a special loadout for that instant edge. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I cannot say enough how hilarious it is playing Warzone when everyone's leaping through the air like Tigger if he took something he shouldn't have. It changes your own possibility to make plays, but when everyone's doing it, man, I cannot stop laughing while I'm playing.

That is what makes this mode so good. It's actually fun. Sure, it still has sweaty players, and since it doesn't affect your stats, they're not bettering their own precious KD and at the same time you're not ruining yours.

It's just a good time. If you get far enough, everyone will get full power ups to level the playing field, and it just descends into absolute chaos. I love it.

A variation of this mode should be on permanent rotation

With these glasses equipped, catch me if you can. (Image credit: Windows Central)

What needs to be done is keeping a variation of this mode on permanent rotation. Hell, add a version of it to the regular Resurgence map, too. Campers won't be hiding on rooftops for long when you can just leap up there and destroy them!

But more importantly, it would give those of us that are tired of the sweatfest another place to play. Casual mode is fine, but it gets a little boring shooting bots all the time.

Ranked is, well, I hate it, because as a solo player it's nearly impossible to actually get a decent squad. Rebirth Island is getting boring because it's the only Resurgence map since they pulled Area 99 (which I preferred), and the regular Battle Royale mode is decent, but again, can descend into sweatiness.

High Trip Resurgence is the only mode right now that I feel actual fun playing in every single match. It's totally ridiculous, and it's brilliant because of that.

Call of Duty has long abandoned any sense of 'realism' and if we're being bombarded with ludicrous cosmetics, give us a place to use them that makes sense.

I know it's unlikely, but at this point I'm straight up begging Activision. Please give us a permanent mode with crazy power ups and gameplay modifiers. There are still players out there who just want to have fun. Help us out.