This weekend, Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile — a mobile version of the very popular free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale game on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation — is being taken down from the iOS App Store and Android's Google Play Store just a year after its launch in March 2024.

The news came in a social media post on Friday afternoon, with publisher Activision explaining that the game has ultimately failed to meet expectations with mobile audiences. Therefore, the title will no longer be receiving any updates, and effective immediately, you'll no longer be able to purchase Call of Duty Points or Black Cell in-game with real money (though unspent currencies can still be used).

Though the servers and cross-progression between this mobile version and the one on consoles and PC will remain online, social features will not, you also won't be able to download Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile anymore after May 18, 2025 — this upcoming Sunday. If you want to play it, make sure you install it before then.

"Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game," Activision wrote. "This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences."

The publisher then went on to share its appreciation for the game's fans, while also calling attention to new incentives in place to encourage existing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players to try out the much more successful Call of Duty: Mobile.

"We know that this news may be disappointing, and we truly appreciate the support, passion, feedback, and dedication from our community," it said. "We have special incentives for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players in Call of Duty: Mobile and encourage our players to try it for free."

According to the FAQ page Activision linked to, those incentives consist of an offer to double your COD Points balance from Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile in Call of Duty: Mobile, "plus other awesome rewards." Warzone Mobile players can take advantage of that from now until August 15, 2025, so make sure you log into Call of Duty: Mobile using the same Activision account you use for the ill-fated battle royale title before then.

Though Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile had a strong start — Activision said it had over 50 million pre-registrations, and it generated over $1.4 million in four days after launch — it evidently failed to remain successful in the long term, and is now being sunset as a result.