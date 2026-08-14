Halo: Campaign Evolved is getting an update soon to turn off its worst graphical features and fix blocked mission progression
My two most disliked graphics features in any game will at last be able to be turned off in the new Halo remake.
If there are two features I'll turn off in every single video game in which they are present, it would be chromatic aberration and film grain.
I get why it exists, but I wish it didn't because it never gives the look (in my opinion anyway) that you think the developers are aiming for.
So, not being able to turn either off in Halo: Campaign Evolved, a shiny futuristic space epic, seems like a misstep.
On PC there were ways around it, but now that won't be necessary, as the next update will allow both to be disabled. As it should have been from the start.
Such is my dislike for both of these graphical 'features' that I haven't even opened Halo: Campaign Evolved yet. I shouldn't need to use config files to turn off something this basic.
The updates to Sgt. Johnson sound pretty important, too, if progression being blocked has been an issue until now.
There isn't much to go on besides the X post shown above, with the update scheduled for some time next week. Full patch notes will be available at that time, and these are just the "highlights," so there'll be a bunch of lower-level stuff as well, it seems.
Crucially, it looks like you'll need to make sure you're at a save point at the end of a mission before the update drops, or else you'll lose some of your progress. The post specifically only mentions mid-mission save points, so everything else will be fine.
In our full review of Halo: Campaign Evolved, my colleague Brendan Lowry said:
"Campaign Evolved ultimately delivers an incredible reimagining of the original Halo, enhancing it with jaw-dropping audiovisual presentation, carefully considered gameplay and level additions, an enjoyable new three-mission story, and a suite of over three dozen collectible Skulls for tons of replay value."
It's not perfect, sure, and it literally is just the campaign with some new missions added, but overall it's pretty well executed. The next update at least will fix some of the irritations.
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Richard Devine is the Managing Editor at Windows Central, where he combines a deep love for the open-source community with expert-level technical coverage. Whether he’s hunting for the next big project on GitHub, fine-tuning a WSL workflow, or breaking down the latest meta in Call of Duty, Forza, and The Division 2, Richard focuses on making complex tech accessible to every kind of user. If it’s happening in the world of Windows or PC gaming, he’s probably already knee-deep in the code (or the lobbies). Follow him on X and Mastodon.
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