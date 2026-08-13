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Back in May, Microsoft confirmed that it was working on a Copilot super app that would merge the different consumer Copilot and productivity Copilot experiences under one app. Until now, Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot have been targeted at different users, but starting today those apps are being merged into one.

"We're updating Copilot to create a simpler, more cohesive experience for everyone," a new Microsoft Support document says. "Depending on the account and device you use, you will see changes to the Copilot app including changes to appearance and functionality, such as navigation, feature availability, or sign-in experience."

The unified Copilot experience begins its rollout today, but not everyone will see it right away. Microsoft says the experience will land on mobile first, with the unified Copilot on Windows and macOS being an opt-in experience at first, made available over the coming weeks.

The rollout should make it easier to move between using Copilot as an AI assistant for personal matters and using Copilot for productivity based tasks. For most people, not much will change with the unified app, which will simply appear as "Copilot" now. With that said, Microsoft does say that some features are going away with the unification. Those features include:

Group Chat All group chat threads, messages, and images will not carry forward after August 18, 2026 . Users must manually copy or download anything they want to keep.

Podcasts The Podcasts feature is being fully retired on August 18, 2026 . Users will no longer be able to create or access podcasts in Copilot after this date. Individual podcast files can still be downloaded before retirement.

Deep Research Deep Research is being retired for consumer users starting August 18, 2026 . Existing Deep Research content will remain accessible, but the feature itself will no longer be available.



For those using Copilot with a work or school account, Microsoft says the unified Copilot app is also coming to those accounts too. The personal and commercial accounts will be separated within the app, meaning data from your work or school account won't be shared with your personal account, and vice versa. "Work and personal accounts remain separate. Your organization's security, privacy, compliance, and administrative controls continue to apply when you use Copilot with your work or school account."

For those using the personal consumer Copilot app, you will notice an updated UI that more similarly matches the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. Those who use the Microsoft 365 Copilot app likely won't notice much of a difference, outside of the rebranded app to just "Copilot," along with a slightly updated logo.

For those curious, this is the new Microsoft Copilot icon and branding. Can you tell the difference? No, us neither.

The new Copilot logo is very similar to the old one. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Lastly, Microsoft has confirmed that all your Copilot data (except for the features that are being taken away) will migrate automatically to the new experience, meaning users won't need to do anything to ensure their chats and data are carried forward. All of that will happen automatically when the unified app lands on your device.

The unified Copilot experience begins its rollout today, though it's happening in waves so most users won't see the changes right away. Worldwide rollout for the mobile starts today, with rollout for Windows and macOS expected to start in mid September. Here's the full rollout schedule:

Mid‑August 2026 — Worldwide rollout begins for mobile and web apps ; early‑access opt‑in opens for Windows and Mac apps ; copilot.cloud.microsoft URL available in Frontier for testing.

— Worldwide rollout begins for ; opens for ; URL available in Frontier for testing. Late August 2026 — Standard rollout of the URL redirect begins.

— of the begins. Mid‑September 2026 — Worldwide rollout begins for Windows and Mac apps .

— Worldwide rollout begins for . Late September 2026 — Deferred rollout of the URL redirect begins for the web app.

Microsoft's unification of Copilot is a long time coming, and one that is setting the company up to deliver a Copilot super app experience that can do everything across Microsoft's platforms and services. It never made sense for Microsoft to split Copilot up between consumer- and productivity-based use cases, especially since users commonly want to do both.

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