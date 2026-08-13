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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV needs more time to please the Omnissiah.

If you're a Warhammer 40,000 fan like me who's been looking forward to playing Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV after seeing its exciting gameplay deep dive and Necron showcase trailer, you'll have to wait a little longer.

On August 12, 2026, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV's game director, Jan Theysen, announced that the game's original release date of September 16, 2026, has been delayed to December 3, 2026.

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The reason the developers at KING Art did this is so they'll have more time to polish the game ready for launch, make changes based on player feedback, and squash as many bugs as possible so they don't ruin your experience playing it.

In the meantime, the developers will be sharing more gameplay trailers and deep dives into the game's mechanics and playable factions.

Windows Central's take

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Release Date Update - YouTube Watch On

I'm personally okay with the developers delaying the game so they can polish it in time for release.

We've seen way too many high-profile games released in horribly unoptimized and buggy states at launch that we had to wait months (or in some extreme cases, years) for their developers to finally fix.

I'd hate to see Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV get review-bombed as Monster Hunter Wilds did at launch for having a bad launch state, especially when fans have been waiting for a new entry in the Dawn of War series for nearly a decade.

Hopefully, extra development time will help the developers give Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV the best possible launch state so players will stick around to enjoy it and play its Year-1 post-launch content, which includes new game modes, extra campaign expansions and maps, and a new playable faction.

Beware the alien, the mutant, the heretic Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV: $49.99 at store.steampowered.com

Take control of the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, or Adeptus Mechanicus factions and wage a bloody war for domination in epic single-player campaigns or chaotic multiplayer modes in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV.

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