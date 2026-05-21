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Warhammer Skulls 2026 has finished celebrating its 10th anniversary stream with a bang. It unveiled dozens of insane news announcements for several upcoming Warhammer games while unveiling a share of shadowdrop demos, and major updates for current Warhammer games.

Major highlights include the Skitarii Class being added into Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on June 23, 2026, the Skaven from Age of Sigmar getting their own game called Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster dropping in 2027, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's 3rd DLC expansion "The Infinite Museion" finally getting its release date announced for June 11, 2026, to name a few.

Here are all the major Warhammer videogame announcements from Warhammer Skulls 2026.