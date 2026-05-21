Here are all the major Warhammer Skulls 2026 announcements — and nearly every reveal and news update has me giddy with joy as a Warhammer fan
Darktide is getting a new Skitarii class, several demos for upcoming games are shadowdropped on Steam, and Mechanicus 2's launch is just the tip of the iceberg for Warhammer Skulls 2026's list of news announcements
Warhammer Skulls 2026 has finished celebrating its 10th anniversary stream with a bang. It unveiled dozens of insane news announcements for several upcoming Warhammer games while unveiling a share of shadowdrop demos, and major updates for current Warhammer games.
Major highlights include the Skitarii Class being added into Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on June 23, 2026, the Skaven from Age of Sigmar getting their own game called Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster dropping in 2027, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's 3rd DLC expansion "The Infinite Museion" finally getting its release date announced for June 11, 2026, to name a few.
Here are all the major Warhammer videogame announcements from Warhammer Skulls 2026.