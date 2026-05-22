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Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi takes the stage to talk about Copilot in NYC on September 21, 2023.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of product marketing for AI and Copilot, is transitioning into a new role where he will focus on "reimagining Windows for the agentic era" before eventually departing the company.

"After 35 extraordinary years at Microsoft - years filled with adventure, challenge, reinvention, and innovation - I've decided the time is right to begin planning for my next adventure," Mehdi indicated in an internal memo exclusively obtained by Business Insider. "I will work through the next fiscal year to help reimagine Windows for the agentic era, grow Microsoft 365 services, and bring our One Copilot vision to life."

Late last year, Microsoft's Windows and Surface boss, Pavan Davuluri, conducted a major Windows reorg in an effort to build an agentic OS by bringing the engineering and features teams that make the core of Windows back into the Windows organization back together.