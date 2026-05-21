Click for next article

"Just can't come up with an explanation beside the fact that this was intentional. Also for whatever reason, only windows 11 (+Server 2022/2025) are affect, windows 10 is not," explained security researcher Chaotic Eclipse (better known as Nightmare-Eclipse) after they managed to bypass Windows 11's sophisticated BitLocker security feature using a USB stick.

The security sleuth posted the zero-day exploit known as YellowKey, which essentially enabled them to access a locked file. As explained by our friends over at Tom's Hardware:

"The process is dead simple: grab any USB stick, get write access to the "System Volume Information," and copy into it the "FsTx" folder and its contents. Shift+click Restart to get Windows to the recovery environment, but then switch to holding down the Control key and don't let go. The machine will reboot, and without asking any questions or showing any menus, will drop you in an elevated command line with full access to the formerly Bitlocked drive, without asking for any keys."