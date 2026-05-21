Microsoft issues mitigation for critical Windows 11 BitLocker flaw exploited with a USB key — "Can't come up with an explanation beside the fact that this was intentional."

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Microsoft shares mitigation measures for a critical Windows 11 BitLocker flaw that lets hackers bypass encryption with a simple USB key.

Windows 11 desktop showing group policy editor and command prompt. The editor highlights a setting, while command prompt displays a successful encryption command.
(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

"Just can't come up with an explanation beside the fact that this was intentional. Also for whatever reason, only windows 11 (+Server 2022/2025) are affect, windows 10 is not," explained security researcher Chaotic Eclipse (better known as Nightmare-Eclipse) after they managed to bypass Windows 11's sophisticated BitLocker security feature using a USB stick.

The security sleuth posted the zero-day exploit known as YellowKey, which essentially enabled them to access a locked file. As explained by our friends over at Tom's Hardware: