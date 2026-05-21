The next Xbox may drop the disc drive, but players seem ready for disc‑to‑digital — if it's even real

News
By published

Project Helix raises new questions about physical games, backward compatibility, and whether disc‑to‑digital will be an essential part of the Xbox ecosystem.

Photo of physical discs Rye, Witcher 3, Left 4 Dead, Madden 25, and The Walking Dead
The number of Xbox owners with physical games has decreased steadily over the years. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The next Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, is surrounded by questions right now. We have some idea of how the console-PC hybrid will work, but confirmed details are scarce. One question is how the next Xbox will handle physical games.

There's a good chance that the next Xbox will not have a disc drive, though that has not been officially confirmed. If that is the case, Microsoft would need to find a way to make discs from previous consoles playable on the next Xbox.