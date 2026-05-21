The next Xbox may drop the disc drive, but players seem ready for disc‑to‑digital — if it's even real
Project Helix raises new questions about physical games, backward compatibility, and whether disc‑to‑digital will be an essential part of the Xbox ecosystem.
The next Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, is surrounded by questions right now. We have some idea of how the console-PC hybrid will work, but confirmed details are scarce. One question is how the next Xbox will handle physical games.
There's a good chance that the next Xbox will not have a disc drive, though that has not been officially confirmed. If that is the case, Microsoft would need to find a way to make discs from previous consoles playable on the next Xbox.
Microsoft has championed backward compatibility for several console generations. Leaving behind players with physical game libraries would be in stark contrast to that multi-year effort.