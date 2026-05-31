Click for next article

Rayman is coming back. That's right, another one of my childhood favorite platformers is making a return, and thanks to an accidental Xbox Store listing, we have some fresh details about the game.

Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition isn't the only new Rayman project on the way, though. I also wanted to mention the reportedly leaked Rayman Legends Retold. Based on the leaks so far, however, it doesn't appear that we'll be seeing that title on Xbox. As always, it's best to wait for official confirmation, but at the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be any mention of an Xbox version.