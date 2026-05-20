The top 20 "Xbox Player Voice" trending feedback items you voted for so far: Game Pass Family Plan, Backwards Compatibility ... and yes, Xbox exclusives — and more

It's the biggest trending Xbox story as of right now. YOUR feedback.

The Xbox Player Voice website is here, reviving a tradition we've not seen from Xbox in quite some time.

This isn't the first time Xbox has had a feature like this. The Xbox User Voice platform from many moons ago actively solicited feedback from fans and was also used to target specific games for Xbox Backwards Compatibility. The team prioritized the work (both technical and legal) based on what games were being requested the most. We didn't get all of them ... but the vast majority were eventually delivered. Xbox thus has some of the best console-oriented backward compatibility on the market.

Xbox stopped taking feedback from users wholesale a few years ago. It's in this environment we ended up losing Xbox exclusive games, and we got an absurd Xbox Game Pass 50% price hike, amidst other annoyances. 2026 is turning out to be a different beast so far.

New CEO Asha Sharma is prioritizing Xbox user feedback more than ever, as part of a wider Microsoft push to revive its consumer-oriented businesses. Windows also has its K2 initiative, soliciting feedback in a similar way, as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella woke up at some point last year and realized that half of his business had fallen into disrepair. Better late than never, I guess.

In any case, it's a positive shift regardless. But how realistic is some of this fan feedback? Let's examine it together!

You can add your own Xbox Player Voice feedback items over here.

We dive into the biggest (consolidated) trending feedback items ranked by order of votes, as well as some comments on how realistic or unrealistic they may be to actually implement.

20. Remove "ads" from the home screen

A potentially difficult one here ... (Image credit: Windows Central)

I appreciate the sentiment here, but I also kind of personally don't see it as a big deal. I'm in and out of the dashboard in seconds, so I don't even really notice that it even really has "ads." Furthermore, I often actually appreciate the "ads" that are there, because at least in Europe, they're usually for Xbox games and Xbox news, rarely external stuff.

I know that in the United States, the ads can be a bit different, though. I did see a McDonald's ad recently from a U.S. dashboard, which I'm pretty sure we don't get here.

The big problem with Xbox hardware is the lack of raw margin. In fact, given the memory rout right now, I wouldn't be surprised if Xbox hardware is actually a negative margin in the current year. Having ads helps Microsoft keep the hardware business at least vaguely viable, particularly in a universe where more and more gamers than ever are playing titles like Fortnite and Roblox for free, and not actually spending a penny.

Hating ads is the default, but they serve a pretty important role for the Xbox ecosystem, so I'm really in two minds about it here.

19. Add music to the home screen

This is a cool idea, particularly if it integrated YouTube Music or Spotify. Microsoft already has YouTube and Spotify on the box, complete with background audio support, so having the Xbox default to an ambient Spotify Playlist on the homescreen or with a Dynamic Background could be a cool feature and potentially comparatively easy to implement.

18. 100% achievement awards like PlayStation "Platinum" trophies

Xbox has already been implementing new features for its achievement system. (Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox has been locking in to new features for Xbox achievements at a decent clip lately. You can now get special icons on your profile for certain gamerscore milestones, but what people really want is completion trophies. An incentive to fully complete a game and all of its achievements in exchange for a special completion award, similar to PlayStation's Platinum Trophy.

I'm not a completionist or an achievement hunter, but this has long been one of the top feedback items I've heard in my community. I don't see why Microsoft shouldn't implement it.

17. Legacy Xbox game achievements

Indeed, a lot of the feedback items in the top trending list are achievement-related. One user asks Microsoft to implement achievements for OG Xbox games. There are technical reasons why this might be impossible for many, if not all of the OG Xbox games, with source code inaccessibility, licensing issues, framework incompatibility, and so on — but it's a nice idea. It's sadly one that I seriously doubt will be implemented, though.

16. Official support for Ukraine

Despite Microsoft's heavy investment in Ukrainian cloud infrastructure and military resilience against the evil Russian regime, Xbox actually has no official presence in the country. Microsoft has been investing in Ukrainian games like Metro and STALKER, and has been contributing to defending Ukrainian tech from Russian aggression.

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