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Input translation software from GitHub is currently the only solution for playing Xbox PC games via Steam.

If you bought Valve's new $99 Steam Controller as I did, you might have noticed that it doesn't function as expected outside the Steam app. It isn't completely useless, as the controller falls back into a "lizard mode" that lets you navigate your Windows desktop with basic controls.

Still, games launched from the Xbox app on PC or other third-party launchers won't detect any compatible controller and assume you're still using a mouse and keyboard.

A few workarounds are circulating in the PC gaming community via third-party software, and as you might expect, none of them are officially approved by Valve or Microsoft. SISR (Steam Input System Redirector) and SteamlessController are both fan-made, open-source projects hosted on GitHub, and the latter works without needing Steam open in the background.