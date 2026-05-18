Your new Steam Controller will not work with the Xbox app and PC Game Pass unless you use third-party software on Windows

News
By published

Games launched via the Xbox app can't communicate properly with Valve's new Steam Controller, unless you use fan-made apps.

Steam Controller is positioned diagonally on a vibrant background showing colors of the Microsoft logo.
Input translation software from GitHub is currently the only solution for playing Xbox PC games via Steam. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft)

If you bought Valve's new $99 Steam Controller as I did, you might have noticed that it doesn't function as expected outside the Steam app. It isn't completely useless, as the controller falls back into a "lizard mode" that lets you navigate your Windows desktop with basic controls.

Still, games launched from the Xbox app on PC or other third-party launchers won't detect any compatible controller and assume you're still using a mouse and keyboard.