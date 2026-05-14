Xbox Game Pass' Subnautica 2 blew up the Steam charts in minutes at its Early Access launch — it's peaked at nearly half a million concurrent players

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Subnautica 2 has finally launched into Early Access, and it began topping the Steam charts in minutes.

An official screenshot of Subnautica 2.
An official screenshot of co-op gameplay in Subnautica 2. Notably, the first game lacked multiplayer, making its inclusion in the sequel a huge addition. (Image credit: Unknown Worlds Entertainment / Krafton)

While I knew that the Early Access release of the long-awaited Subnautica 2 was going to be big, I wasn't expecting it to be one of the largest game launches we've seen in quite some time — though perhaps I should have, given that its preorder sales were neck and neck with those of Forza Horizon 6.

Yet, as it turns out, that's precisely what it's been thus far. Despite releasing on Xbox, Xbox on PC, and Steam just a few short hours ago, the alien underwater exploration and survival game sequel has 424,940 concurrent players on the latter platform as I'm writing this. A bit earlier in the day, it peaked at 467,582 — just under half a million folks diving into its majestic otherworldly oceans.

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