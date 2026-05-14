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While I knew that the Early Access release of the long-awaited Subnautica 2 was going to be big, I wasn't expecting it to be one of the largest game launches we've seen in quite some time — though perhaps I should have, given that its preorder sales were neck and neck with those of Forza Horizon 6.

Yet, as it turns out, that's precisely what it's been thus far. Despite releasing on Xbox, Xbox on PC, and Steam just a few short hours ago, the alien underwater exploration and survival game sequel has 424,940 concurrent players on the latter platform as I'm writing this. A bit earlier in the day, it peaked at 467,582 — just under half a million folks diving into its majestic otherworldly oceans.

Notably, that makes Subnautica 2 the second most popular new game at launch this year, at least on Steam; it's second only to Slay the Spire 2, which had an even larger peak player count of 574,638 at release. It's surpassed other games that've performed incredibly well at release, such as Resident Evil Requiem.