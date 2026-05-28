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Today, a new memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma emerged.

News emerged today revealing some hints at the current thinking of Xbox, as we head ever faster towards the Xbox Showcase on June 7. There are some positive notes, but also some troubling ones.

Xbox is in a bind, in multiple directions. The dilution of attention is affecting the video game industry across the board, with competition from social media brainrot eating into traditional gaming hours and spend. Consumer sentiment is also at a big low right now, and AI hyperscalers have destroyed the memory market. The