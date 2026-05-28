Xbox CEO Asha Sharma warns tough decisions are ahead, raising questions about Helix, Xbox Game Studios, and exclusives

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We break down what "tough decisions" could mean for the future of Xbox and gaming at Microsoft.

Xbox&#039;s Asha Sharma and Matt Booty oversee the new Xbox logo
Tough decisions are ahead. (Image credit: Microsoft, Edit by Windows Central)

Today, a new memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma emerged.

News emerged today revealing some hints at the current thinking of Xbox, as we head ever faster towards the Xbox Showcase on June 7. There are some positive notes, but also some troubling ones.

Xbox is in a bind, in multiple directions. The dilution of attention is affecting the video game industry across the board, with competition from social media brainrot eating into traditional gaming hours and spend. Consumer sentiment is also at a big low right now, and AI hyperscalers have destroyed the memory market. The