XBOX CEO says Game Pass cuts helped “retention improve” — but warns the bigger challenge will take time

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XBOX CEO Asha Sharma says Game Pass price cuts improved retention, but warns the company still has a long road ahead.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and Xbox CCO Matt Booty, on a green background
Asha Sharma and Matt Booty (Image credit: Microsoft (edit by Windows Central))

In an internal memo obtained via The Verge, Asha Sharma, Xbox’s CEO, believes reducing the price of Xbox Game Pass was the right move, stating:

Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year… Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step.

Interestingly, I believe this is the first time we’ve received confirmation that the Game Pass price hike did cause a slowdown in growth a