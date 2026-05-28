XBOX CEO says Game Pass cuts helped “retention improve” — but warns the bigger challenge will take time
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By Adam Hales published
XBOX CEO Asha Sharma says Game Pass price cuts improved retention, but warns the company still has a long road ahead.
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In an internal memo obtained via The Verge, Asha Sharma, Xbox’s CEO, believes reducing the price of Xbox Game Pass was the right move, stating:
“Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year… Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step.”
Interestingly, I believe this is the first time we’ve received confirmation that the Game Pass price hike did cause a slowdown in growth a