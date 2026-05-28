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In an internal memo obtained via The Verge, Asha Sharma, Xbox’s CEO, believes reducing the price of Xbox Game Pass was the right move, stating:

“Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year… Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step.”

Interestingly, I believe this is the first time we’ve received confirmation that the Game Pass price hike did cause a slowdown in growth a