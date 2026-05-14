Microsoft's Xbox CEO Asha Sharma polls nearly 20,000 gamers on the brand's title — I can't believe this is what players want the Xbox name to look like

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Xbox or XBOX? CEO Asha Sharma asked nearly 20,000 fans, and their answer was clear.

Xbox Logo
The Xbox logo has often displayed the brand name with all caps in the past. Could we see Microsoft make that style official? (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Since the day Microsoft first released its original gaming console alongside Halo: Combat Evolved way back in late 2021, its brand has been known as Xbox — a title that gives the gaming system a short and memorable name that also sounds cool as hell and is fun to say. Indeed, the iconic name is quite beloved, and will likely never change.

What if the way it was presented did, though? I can't imagine the Xbox branding being shown as anything other than, well, Xbox — but according to a new poll that Microsoft's new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma ran this week, quite a few fans would enjoy the title more if it was a little bolder.

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