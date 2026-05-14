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The Xbox logo has often displayed the brand name with all caps in the past. Could we see Microsoft make that style official?

Since the day Microsoft first released its original gaming console alongside Halo: Combat Evolved way back in late 2021, its brand has been known as Xbox — a title that gives the gaming system a short and memorable name that also sounds cool as hell and is fun to say. Indeed, the iconic name is quite beloved, and will likely never change.

What if the way it was presented did, though? I can't imagine the Xbox branding being shown as anything other than, well, Xbox — but according to a new poll that Microsoft's new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma ran this week, quite a few fans would enjoy the title more if it was a little bolder.

On Wednesday, she put up a poll on X (Twitter) that simply asked, "Xbox or XBOX?" As I write this, its 24-hour window has just closed, and according to its results, a full 64.8% of the 19,176 people that voted think Xbox should go all caps and simply become XBOX. That's just shy of two-thirds of all the respondents, which is a sizable majority.

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