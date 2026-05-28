The first Snapdragon C laptop is official, but the potential MacBook Neo rival remains a mystery
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By Sean Endicott published
Acer’s Aspire Go 15 is the first Snapdragon C laptop, but key specs, pricing and timing are still missing.
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The first Snapdragon C laptop was just announced, but the PC is surrounded by question marks.
Qualcomm just took aim at Apple and the MacBook Neo by announcing Snapdragon C. The new