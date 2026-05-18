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Apple's MacBook Neo may have some new competition, and I'm not talking about Windows laptops that have been discounted. New PCs from Honor, ASUS, and HP have been spotted at Chinese retailers. All three of the laptops are powered by the Intel Core 5 320 processor.

VideoCardz highlighted the three new laptops. Since the PCs appear on a retail site based in China, their prices are in RMB. A rough conversion to USD places them all in a similar price range to the MacBook Neo.

Despite costing about the same as the MacBook Neo, all three of the Windows laptops feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both those specs are double what's seen in the base MacBook Neo (and more RAM than any MacBook Neo is available with).