The first true MacBook Neo rivals are here, packing double the RAM and storage of Apple's budget laptop

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Honor, ASUS, and HP are the first to ship laptops powered by Intel Wildcat Lake CPUs, matching the price of the MacBook Neo but with more storage and memory.

Intel Core Series 3 Gemini
Intel Wildcat Lake chips are designed for budget laptops. (Image credit: Intel | Edited with Gemini)

Apple's MacBook Neo may have some new competition, and I'm not talking about Windows laptops that have been discounted. New PCs from Honor, ASUS, and HP have been spotted at Chinese retailers. All three of the laptops are powered by the Intel Core 5 320 processor.

VideoCardz highlighted the three new laptops. Since the PCs appear on a retail site based in China, their prices are in RMB. A rough conversion to USD places them all in a similar price range to the MacBook Neo.