HP is not taking Apple's MacBook Neo lying down — it's just discounted one of its laptops with superior RAM and storage with a whopping $650 off

Deals
By published

The 14-inch OLED, Snapdragon X variant of the HP Omnibook 5 has gotten an exclusive 57% discount at HP, offering a more advanced and affordable alternative to the MacBook Neo

Trailer screenshot of the HP Omnibook 5 14&quot; AI laptop
HP fights back against the MacBook Neo with a cheaper and better alternative (Image credit: HP)

Apple sparked a fire when it announced its casual-friendly MacBook Neo, prompting companies worldwide to discount several of their pricier laptops to compete with it.

HP is the latest company to join this trend, offering the HP Omnibook 5 with a 14-inch OLED display and Snapdragon X processor at a 57% discount for $499.99.

HP Omnibook 5 14" AI Laptop (NGAI 14‑he0027nr)
Snapdragon X laptop
Save 57% ($650)
HP Omnibook 5 14" AI Laptop (NGAI 14‑he0027nr): was $1,149.99 now $499.99 at HP US


The HP Omnibook 5 14" AI laptop offers capable workflow performance thanks to its Snapdragon X CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2K OLED display, and 45 NPU TOPS.

View Deal

Why buy the HP Omnibook 5 14" AI laptop?