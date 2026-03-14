Click for next article

HP fights back against the MacBook Neo with a cheaper and better alternative

Apple sparked a fire when it announced its casual-friendly MacBook Neo, prompting companies worldwide to discount several of their pricier laptops to compete with it.

HP is the latest company to join this trend, offering the HP Omnibook 5 with a 14-inch OLED display and Snapdragon X processor at a 57% discount for $499.99.

Why buy the HP Omnibook 5 14" AI laptop?