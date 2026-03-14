HP is not taking Apple's MacBook Neo lying down — it's just discounted one of its laptops with superior RAM and storage with a whopping $650 off
The 14-inch OLED, Snapdragon X variant of the HP Omnibook 5 has gotten an exclusive 57% discount at HP, offering a more advanced and affordable alternative to the MacBook Neo
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Apple sparked a fire when it announced its casual-friendly MacBook Neo, prompting companies worldwide to discount several of their pricier laptops to compete with it.
HP is the latest company to join this trend, offering the HP Omnibook 5 with a 14-inch OLED display and Snapdragon X processor at a 57% discount for $499.99.
The HP Omnibook 5 14" AI laptop offers capable workflow performance thanks to its Snapdragon X CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2K OLED display, and 45 NPU TOPS.