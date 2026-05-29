"A new era of PC": Microsoft and NVIDIA tease major announcement experts predict to be the fabled N1X chip

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Microsoft and NVIDIA just hinted at major announcements at Computex and Build 2026.

A Microsoft Surface Pro 11 tablet is shown from the back in dramatic blue and pink lighting, highlighting its sleek design and iconic logo, against a gradient background.
Microsoft's Surface and Windows lead joined in on teasing about next week's major announcement. (Image credit: Windows Central (Daniel Rubino) | Microsoft)

New Surface hardware could be unveiled as soon as