Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 8 and Surface Pro 12 for 2026 with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips, display upgrades, and new haptics: Launching first for business customers today
Microsoft is refreshing its Surface for Business portfolio today with new Intel chips, with consumer models expected in the coming months along with Snapdragon X2 variants over the summer.
It's that time of year again! Microsoft has just unveiled new versions of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices, now powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 chipset that are shipping now, and Snapdragon X2 models that are coming later in the year.
Today, the company is launching four refreshed Surface PCs, all of which are targeting its business customers. The devices being updated today are the Surface Pro 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13.8-inch, and Surface Laptop 15-inch. All of these products are priced very high, with the flagships starting at almost $2,000.
The flagship Surface Laptop 13.8- and 15-inch are the stars of the show, featuring the most notable upgrades with new display options. Certain new Surface Laptop configurations now include a hardware privacy screen filter that can be enabled on the device, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The 15-inch model now also ships with a much higher resolution display, bumping its PPI up from 201 to 262. That means Windows renders text much sharper, and icons should look clearer compared to the smaller model and the last-gen 15-inch model. The displays are still LCD backlit, but OLED options are rumored to be coming later this year, likely alongside the consumer variants of the Laptop 8.
The other big upgrade on the new flagship Surface Laptops are with the touchpad. These devices now ship with an upgraded trackpad that features support for Windows 11's new haptic signals feature, which will provide subtle feedback when interacting with certain elements of the Windows 11 UI, such as snapping app windows and aligning objects.
You can read more about the new Surface Laptop 8 in our review, which is live now!
The Surface Laptop 13-inch, which is supposed to be Microsoft's midrange Surface Laptop offering, is shipping with Intel chips and an anti-reflective display for the first time. This device is otherwise exactly the same as the last-gen model, but now starts at a much higher price of $1,499.
Microsoft has confirmed that later this year, it will introduce a version of the Surface Laptop 13-inch with 8GB RAM to bring that starting price down to $1,299. This cheaper model will not be Copilot+ PC compatible as a result.
Specification
Surface Pro 12
Surface Laptop 8
Surface Laptop 13-inch
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3 or
13.8-inch:
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3
NPU
Intel® AI Boost NPU with 50 TOPS
Intel® AI Boost NPU with 50 TOPS
Intel® AI Boost NPU with 50 TOPS
Display
Anti-reflective PixelSense™ Flow touchscreen with adaptive color, HDR¹³, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and optional OLED³
Anti-reflective PixelSense™ Flow touchscreen⁸ with adaptive color, adaptive contrast, HDR¹³, and up to 120Hz refresh rate
Anti-reflective PixelSense™ touchscreen⁸ with adaptive color, adaptive contrast, and up to 60Hz refresh rate
Ports
2 x USB-C® with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports
2 x USB-C® with USB4® ports
2 x USB-C® / USB 3.2 ports
Security
Microsoft Pluton supporting TPM 2.0
Microsoft Pluton supporting TPM 2.0
Microsoft Pluton supporting TPM 2.0
Battery life
Up to 17 hours of battery life with local video playback¹⁶
Up to 21 hours of battery life with local video playback¹⁶ (15-inch)
Up to 22 hours of battery life with local video playback¹⁶
Fast charging
Minimum 60W charger via Surface Connect or USB-C® ²³
Minimum 60W power supply