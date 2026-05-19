Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 8 and Surface Pro 12 for 2026 with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips, display upgrades, and new haptics: Launching first for business customers today

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Microsoft is refreshing its Surface for Business portfolio today with new Intel chips, with consumer models expected in the coming months along with Snapdragon X2 variants over the summer.

Surface Laptop and Surface Pro
(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's that time of year again! Microsoft has just unveiled new versions of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices, now powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 chipset that are shipping now, and Snapdragon X2 models that are coming later in the year.

Today, the company is launching four refreshed Surface PCs, all of which are targeting its business customers. The devices being updated today are the Surface Pro 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13.8-inch, and Surface Laptop 15-inch. All of these products are priced very high, with the flagships starting at almost $2,000.

The new Surface Laptop 8 with its anti-glare screen. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The 15-inch model now also ships with a much higher resolution display, bumping its PPI up from 201 to 262. That means Windows renders text much sharper, and icons should look clearer compared to the smaller model and the last-gen 15-inch model. The displays are still LCD backlit, but OLED options are rumored to be coming later this year, likely alongside the consumer variants of the Laptop 8.

The other big upgrade on the new flagship Surface Laptops are with the touchpad. These devices now ship with an upgraded trackpad that features support for Windows 11's new haptic signals feature, which will provide subtle feedback when interacting with certain elements of the Windows 11 UI, such as snapping app windows and aligning objects.

You can read more about the new Surface Laptop 8 in our review, which is live now!

The Surface Laptop 13-inch, which is supposed to be Microsoft's midrange Surface Laptop offering, is shipping with Intel chips and an anti-reflective display for the first time. This device is otherwise exactly the same as the last-gen model, but now starts at a much higher price of $1,499.

Microsoft has confirmed that later this year, it will introduce a version of the Surface Laptop 13-inch with 8GB RAM to bring that starting price down to $1,299. This cheaper model will not be Copilot+ PC compatible as a result.

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Specification

Surface Pro 12

Surface Laptop 8

Surface Laptop 13-inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3 or
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Series 3

13.8-inch:
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3 or
Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Series 3 or
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Series 3

15-inch:
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3 or
Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Series 3 or

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3

NPU

Intel® AI Boost NPU with 50 TOPS

Intel® AI Boost NPU with 50 TOPS

Intel® AI Boost NPU with 50 TOPS

Display

Anti-reflective PixelSense™ Flow touchscreen with adaptive color, HDR¹³, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and optional OLED³

Anti-reflective PixelSense™ Flow touchscreen⁸ with adaptive color, adaptive contrast, HDR¹³, and up to 120Hz refresh rate
Anti-glare integrated privacy screen on select 13.8-inch models¹²

Anti-reflective PixelSense™ touchscreen⁸ with adaptive color, adaptive contrast, and up to 60Hz refresh rate

Ports

2 x USB-C® with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports
Surface Connect
Supports up to three 4K monitors²¹

2 x USB-C® with USB4® ports
MicroSDXC Express card reader (15-inch)
Surface Connect
Supports up to three 4K monitors²¹

2 x USB-C® / USB 3.2 ports
Supports up to two 4K monitors²²

Security

Microsoft Pluton supporting TPM 2.0

Microsoft Pluton supporting TPM 2.0

Microsoft Pluton supporting TPM 2.0

Battery life

Up to 17 hours of battery life with local video playback¹⁶

Up to 21 hours of battery life with local video playback¹⁶ (15-inch)

Up to 22 hours of battery life with local video playback¹⁶

Fast charging

Minimum 60W charger via Surface Connect or USB-C® ²³

Minimum 60W power supply