It's that time of year again! Microsoft has just unveiled new versions of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices, now powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 chipset that are shipping now, and Snapdragon X2 models that are coming later in the year.

Today, the company is launching four refreshed Surface PCs, all of which are targeting its business customers. The devices being updated today are the Surface Pro 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Laptop 13.8-inch, and Surface Laptop 15-inch. All of these products are priced very high, with the flagships starting at almost $2,000.

The flagship Surface Laptop 13.8- and 15-inch are the stars of the show, featuring the most notable upgrades with new display options. Certain new Surface Laptop configurations now include a hardware privacy screen filter that can be enabled on the device, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The new Surface Laptop 8 with its anti-glare screen. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The 15-inch model now also ships with a much higher resolution display, bumping its PPI up from 201 to 262. That means Windows renders text much sharper, and icons should look clearer compared to the smaller model and the last-gen 15-inch model. The displays are still LCD backlit, but OLED options are rumored to be coming later this year, likely alongside the consumer variants of the Laptop 8.

The other big upgrade on the new flagship Surface Laptops are with the touchpad. These devices now ship with an upgraded trackpad that features support for Windows 11's new haptic signals feature, which will provide subtle feedback when interacting with certain elements of the Windows 11 UI, such as snapping app windows and aligning objects.

You can read more about the new Surface Laptop 8 in our review, which is live now!

The Surface Laptop 13-inch, which is supposed to be Microsoft's midrange Surface Laptop offering, is shipping with Intel chips and an anti-reflective display for the first time. This device is otherwise exactly the same as the last-gen model, but now starts at a much higher price of $1,499.

Microsoft has confirmed that later this year, it will introduce a version of the Surface Laptop 13-inch with 8GB RAM to bring that starting price down to $1,299. This cheaper model will not be Copilot+ PC compatible as a result.