Xbox PC has had a ton of updates in the past few weeks, including new modes on all Windows 11 PCs, and some specific new features for the Xbox Ally range. I figured it was time I put them through their paces.

Microsoft's new Xbox Mode is available now to Xbox Insiders on PC. You can enable it by downloading the Xbox Insider hub from the Microsoft Store and by joining the PC Gaming test therein. After that, update your apps from the Microsoft Store and run Windows Update, and the new Xbox features should start to appear.

Xbox Ally X thoughts in 2026: AutoSR, Xbox Mode updates, and MORE - YouTube Watch On

Beyond that, we also have AutoSR on the Xbox Ally X, which has some real potential to boost the usability of this type of device. We also have a huge range of improvements to the docked experience, giving the Xbox Ally and other Windows 11 PCs a Nintendo Switch-like experience when connected to a TV or other external display.

There are still a lot of issues, and many of the features are in a "preview" state, but there have been strides in the right direction. May there be many more.