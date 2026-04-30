The Xbox Ally range is getting some big enhancements today.

Rolling out now, Microsoft is enabling Auto Super Resolution (AutoSR) for the Xbox Ally X, alongside a variety of big enhancements to the way the Xbox Ally range (and other devices) show up on TVs and external displays.

The Nintendo Switch pioneered the "docked handheld" experience, but Microsoft's own PC gaming handheld efforts on Windows 11 massively lag behind. Today's range of updates is designed to begin plugging away at that gap in a big way.

Here's everything that's new.