"With our partners, we’ve been committed to continual updates": The Xbox Ally range picks up BIG enhancements to boost the TV experience — with AutoSR in tow

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The promised auto super resolution features appear on Xbox Ally X today, with other major enhancements to the Xbox Ally connected TV experience. Here's what's new.

Xbox Ally X
(Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Xbox Ally range is getting some big enhancements today.

Rolling out now, Microsoft is enabling Auto Super Resolution (AutoSR) for the Xbox Ally X, alongside a variety of big enhancements to the way the Xbox Ally range (and other devices) show up on TVs and external displays.