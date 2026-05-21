Microsoft Teams is retiring Together mode, and I'll miss the quirky feature

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The feature that rolled out during the pandemic is now being retired in favor of the traditional gallery view.

Microsoft Teams Together Mode
Microsoft Teams Together mode aimed to make virtual meetings feel more persona. (Image credit: Microsoft)

“Together again, again.” Kermit’s line from Muppets Most Wanted lands differently after Microsoft’s latest Teams announcement.

Teams Together mode is being retired next month. Meeting attendees will instead have to rely on a scalable gallery view or meeting in person. Following the change that will take place on June 30, Teams users will still be able to be together, just not in Together mode.