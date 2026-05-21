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“Together again, again.” Kermit’s line from Muppets Most Wanted lands differently after Microsoft’s latest Teams announcement.

Teams Together mode is being retired next month. Meeting attendees will instead have to rely on a scalable gallery view or meeting in person. Following the change that will take place on June 30, Teams users will still be able to be together, just not in Together mode.

Microsoft introduced Together mode in 2020, when remote work made meetings feel flat and disconnected. Putting everyone in a shared virtual space was meant to make meetings feel more natural and help people connect.