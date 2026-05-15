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Microsoft Edge will no longer load all your passwords into memory in plaintext on startup. The upcoming change comes shortly after a security researcher discovered and disclosed the behavior.

When it comes to security, it's better to be safe than sorry. That's the core message Microsoft shared when explaining why its Edge browser will no longer load passwords into memory on startup.

Earlier this month, researcher Tom Jøran Sønstebyseter Rønning found that Edge decrypts every credential on startup and keeps that data in memory. Edge is seemingly the only Chromium-based browser to load all stored passwords into memory using plaintext at startup. In contrast, Chrome only decrypts specific passwords and loads them in plaintext in memory when a user asks to see the password.