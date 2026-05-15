Microsoft reverses course on Edge password handling but denies users were ever at risk

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Microsoft is rolling out a fix for Edge's password handling just weeks after defending the behavior as an expected feature.

In this photo illustration a Microsoft Edge logo of a web browser developed by Microsoft is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen.
(Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA)

Microsoft Edge will no longer load all your passwords into memory in plaintext on startup. The upcoming change comes shortly after a security researcher discovered and disclosed the behavior.

When it comes to security, it's better to be safe than sorry. That's the core message Microsoft shared when explaining why its Edge browser will no longer load passwords into memory on startup.