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Several Microsoft Edge features have been removed or taken a step toward retirement with the latest update to the browser.

When you think of an update, you usually think about gaining features or existing features being improved. But with Microsoft Edge version 146.0.3856.59, Microsoft is stripping away several features from the browser while clearing the path to retire even more.

The Collections feature is officially retiring and Edge will show a banner to users that states new items can no longer be added.

Microsoft is also ending support for macOS 12, though that's not as much of a loss. The browser will continue to work with macOS 13 or later. The cutoff for the older version of macOS is Edge version 151.

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Starting with Edge version 146, users will no longer be able to create a new custom primary password within Edge settings. On June 4, 2026, Edge will forcibly migrate all those using that method of authentication to a different method.

At the moment, people can set a custom primary password to add an extra layer of security to their saved passwords. We covered the change in more detail when Edge 146 was in preview.

Here are the major announcements for Microsoft Edge version 146: