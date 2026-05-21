This new Windows app is a quiet, thoughtful Markdown reader that feels great to use

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Sefer is a clean, local‑first Markdown reader with wide margins, smooth design touches, and a custom renderer built for Windows.

A digital workspace with classic books like &quot;The Odyssey&quot; and &quot;Little Women&quot; scattered around. Handwritten notes, an ink pot, and a pen add a vintage feel.
(Image credit: Future | Edited with Gemini)