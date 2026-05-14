Microsoft Edge ditching Copilot Mode means more AI in your browser, not less

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Microsoft claims it is simplifying Edge, but AI features just got spread throughout the browser.

Copilot Mode on Microsoft Edge
Microsoft has retired Copilot Mode for the Edge browser, choosing instead to integrate AI features directly into Edge. (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft Edge no longer has a Copilot Mode, but its still full of AI features that integrate with your browsing experience. Microsoft just announced changes to the desktop and mobile versions of its browser that place Copilot at your fingertips without having to swap to a dedicated mode.

Copilot Mode is being retired, but its key features are being built directly into Edge. Microsoft announced the changes in blog post.

Microsoft Edge mobile's major update