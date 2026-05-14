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Microsoft has retired Copilot Mode for the Edge browser, choosing instead to integrate AI features directly into Edge.

Microsoft Edge no longer has a Copilot Mode, but its still full of AI features that integrate with your browsing experience. Microsoft just announced changes to the desktop and mobile versions of its browser that place Copilot at your fingertips without having to swap to a dedicated mode.

Copilot Mode is being retired, but its key features are being built directly into Edge. Microsoft announced the changes in blog post.

Many features that were limited to the desktop version of Edge are now available on mobile devices as well, including Copilot reasoning across open tabs, organizing your browsing history (Journeys).

The desktop version of Edge has also gained a Study and Learn mode, a Writing assistant, Copilot quizzes, and a feature that turns tabs into a podcast.