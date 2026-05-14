Microsoft Edge ditching Copilot Mode means more AI in your browser, not less
Microsoft claims it is simplifying Edge, but AI features just got spread throughout the browser.
Microsoft Edge no longer has a Copilot Mode, but its still full of AI features that integrate with your browsing experience. Microsoft just announced changes to the desktop and mobile versions of its browser that place Copilot at your fingertips without having to swap to a dedicated mode.
Copilot Mode is being retired, but its key features are being built directly into Edge. Microsoft announced the changes in blog post.
Many features that were limited to the desktop version of Edge are now available on mobile devices as well, including Copilot reasoning across open tabs, organizing your browsing history (Journeys).
The desktop version of Edge has also gained a Study and Learn mode, a Writing assistant, Copilot quizzes, and a feature that turns tabs into a podcast.