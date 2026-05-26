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In March, I reported on California’s Digital Age Assurance Act, requiring operating system providers in the state to collect users’ age information during setup, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux distros like SteamOS, and more.

The bill was unanimously passed by both the Assembly and Senate and is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027. However, California lawmakers are introducing a new amendment that will exempt open-source operating systems from the state’s forthcoming Digital Age Assurance Act (via Tom's Hardware).

This means open-source operating systems like Linux, including its mainstream distros like Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, Arch Linux, and more, will be exempt from the mandatory age checks during setup.