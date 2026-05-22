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Windows 11 has a bunch of new features on the way that make PCs more accessible. Better support for Braille displays, a new screen tint feature, voice access improvements, and changes to Magnifier are now all in testing among Windows Insiders.

These are the latest improvements that are part of the Windows K2 initiative to revitalize Windows 11. Thanks to a revamped Windows Insider Program, more features are in testing new builds are landing each week.

Windows Insiders will receive one of four builds depending on the channel they're in: