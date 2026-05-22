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The latest update to Valorant's Vanguard anti-cheat system gives it the power to stop DMA firmware cards used for hacking from working.

Cheating — and the anti-cheat systems game developers create to protect players from it — is always a hot topic in the PC gaming space, and is particularly relevant to highly competitive PvP shooter games like Counter-Strike or Valorant. The latter is actually going through a pretty sizable commotion right now that's centered around its anti-cheat, ignited by a controversial post from Riot Games, the studio behind it.

On Tuesday, Valorant players began to report that an update to Riot's Vanguard anti-cheat software was preventing DMA firmwares — specially made pieces of hacking hardware that connect to your PC and bypass kernel-level anti-cheat solutions — from working properly.

Even when the free-to-play tactical shooter isn't running or Vanguard is removed from your system, the firmwares no longer work; the only way to make them functional on your PC again is to fully reinstall