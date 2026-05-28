NVIDIA drops the Control Panel for Windows 11 after 20 years of faithful service and goes all in on its newer app

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You can still use the Control Panel, but it won't get any further features, fixes, or updates.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition held to a blue sky
There's one app to rule them all from now on for NVIDIA GPU users. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

It was inevitable that NVIDIA would one day sunset the Control Panel app for Windows 11, and that day has finally arrived.

As of the latest driver, 610.47, NVIDIA Control Panel will no longer be installed as part of the package. All of its features have been migrated to the newer NVIDIA App, and this is now the one-stop shop for everything you need to manage for your GPU.