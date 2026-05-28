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There's one app to rule them all from now on for NVIDIA GPU users.

It was inevitable that NVIDIA would one day sunset the Control Panel app for Windows 11, and that day has finally arrived.

As of the latest driver, 610.47, NVIDIA Control Panel will no longer be installed as part of the package. All of its features have been migrated to the newer NVIDIA App, and this is now the one-stop shop for everything you need to manage for your GPU.