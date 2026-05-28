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For those unaware, Escape the Backrooms is based on the hugely viral “Backrooms” creepypasta, centered around a seemingly never-ending maze of empty rooms and unsettling spaces. Over the years, the concept evolved into a full internet horror phenomenon, which eventually inspired the Escape the Backrooms game itself.

The game is a four-player co-op horror experience with proximity chat and a strong focus on psychological horror. Players need to work together to navigate creepy environments, solve puzzles, and avoid the various monsters throughout the Backrooms.

Believe it or not, the Backrooms concept has become so popular that it even spawned its own movie, which released to fairly solid reviews. Now, I personally do not deal well with horror games or horror in general, so I don’t think I’ll be risking my sanity with this one, but it’s still great to see a random shadow drop hit the Game Pass PC, Ultimate, and Premium tiers. It’s also an Xbox Play Anywhere title.