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It’s really not long now until Xbox’s next showcase, with just under two weeks to go. Anticipation for what Xbox might reveal is quite high, alongside deeper looks at games we already know are on the horizon, like Fable.

One eagle-eyed fan online also noticed that ahead of Xbox’s upcoming showcase, Xbox has added a few games to the “Coming Soon to Game Pass” tab. To save beating around the bush, I’ll list the standout games here:

Clockwork Revolution

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Tropico 7

Armatus

Witchbrook

Fable

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

There’s the obvious one here, Fable, which is hotly anticipated and currently set to release this year. Playground Games recently reaffirmed that, with the game set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 this year.