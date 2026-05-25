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If there's one gaming hiccup I can't stand, it's controller stick drift. It's an issue I think a majority of gamers have experienced at some point, and it's not only incredibly annoying, but also gets in the way of competitive play.

Stick drift is sometimes caused by a buildup of crud around the stick bases or a lack of proper calibration. These issues can usually be fixed.

But when the problem lies deeper, stick drift can be a cause for a complete controller upgrade. I've gone through this exact scenario at least a couple of times, and in both cases I ended up buying a new Xbox controller to use with my gaming PC.