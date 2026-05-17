The Xbox Elite 3 controller has leaked, but I think it's missing one crucial feature Xbox cannot continue to ignore
Features
By Jennifer Young published
A modest refresh that leaves long‑time Elite users wanting more from Microsoft’s flagship pad
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A modest refresh that leaves long‑time Elite users wanting more from Microsoft’s flagship pad