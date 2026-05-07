It's a strange time to be an Xbox fan.

After two or more years of self-defeating decisions, Xbox is at a cross roads. Phil Spencer's tenure has ended, with new CEO Asha Sharma taking the reins.

Sharma is someone who has never known defeat throughout her career. She grew Instacart and Facebook Messenger into massive platforms, and helped polish Microsoft's CoreAI tools into viable products. Now, she takes on her biggest challenge yet: growing Xbox at a time where there's more threats to the brand than ever before.

Whether it's Steam or PlayStation, tariffs and component shortages, social media algorithms taking away from gaming as a hobby, or the simple fact traditional gaming has become "uncool" for younger audiences — Asha Sharma's opportunities to deliver Microsoft's the "infinite" growth it seeks seem thin.

As an analyst, there's a lot to be concerned about with regards to Xbox's future. But as a customer ... I don't necessarily need to care about all of that. What about the state of Xbox as of right now?

Honestly, the state of Xbox in 2026 is actually pretty damn great.

On paper, Xbox's gaming ecosystem is more vibrant and interesting than ever.

The Xbox Ally has totally changed how I engage with Xbox content. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

There's a lot of fun things on the horizon right now. Things like the fact Xbox has a new logo, she's brought back regular Xbox Series X|S console updates, and announced a project name for its upcoming Xbox "Helix" next-gen console. Microsoft has also been teasing a fresh batch of backward compatible Xbox games too. It's all exciting stuff, but today I just want to talk about being a regular old Xbox gamer, and not necessarily someone who is plugged into predicting Xbox's future.

Xbox has more IP than ever, marrying Blizzard titles, Call of Duty, DOOM, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and many more within its ecosystem. And while the roll out has certainly been bumpy in many ways, gradually Xbox ecosystem users are starting to see some real fruits of that labor.

Fallout 4 picked up Xbox Play Anywhere support late last year, and Elder Scrolls Online picked it up this week too. It makes both games ideal for the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handhelds, which launched last year. The Xbox Ally has totally transformed how I play and engage with Xbox content, and undoubtedly extended my playtime across tons of games. I can't tell you how much I love the Xbox Ally X, and while it is pricy, if you end up using it as much as I have I definitely think it's more than worth it.

I do love this thing. Diablo 4, Xbox Ally, bed, cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/msRTUbtnHpMay 6, 2026

Many of this year's upcoming Xbox games also sport Xbox Play Anywhere. The uptake from third-parties has been incredibly encouraging. The recently announced Stranger Than Heaven, 007: First Light is slated for Xbox Play Anywhere too, as well as the next Metro game. I was disappointed Microsoft couldn't land Resident Evil 9 and Pragmata, despite Capcom's sporadic support of Xbox Play Anywhere, but we are getting it with Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth from Square Enix, among others.

The fact Microsoft has been retroactively updating some games like Fallout 4 and Elder Scrolls Online has been great too, and for those that aren't available, Xbox Cloud Gaming has been surprisingly capable too. I don't have great internet where I am, but any single player game feels great to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming now, and all Microsoft first-party titles are supported. Now that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate got a price revision, the 1440p streaming quality is also more accessible than it was previously.

Then there's the games. I often see this common negative sentiment about Xbox's ability to deliver games, but it's ridiculous in 2026 in my view. This year, Microsoft will release Fable, Gears: E-Day, Halo Campaign Evolved, and Forza Horizon 6 — all of which are likely to be pretty great.

Diablo 4, my beloved. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Beyond that, we've had Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred, which has been truly amazing. I don't care if this is an unpopular opinion too: Overwatch is better than ever. I've sank hundreds of hours into World of Warcraft: Midnight already, despite some rough edges. Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls Online, and other Microsoft games are getting big updates this year. We have Blizzcon to look forward to in September, as well as the Xbox Showcase in June. Even smaller games like Kiln and Keeper have been fun to play with.

Most of these games are available day one in Xbox Game Pass, too, which thanks to the price drop you can once again say represents the "best deal in gaming," Call of Duty or not.

Indeed, this is all first party too. I mentioned third-party bangers like Resident Evil 9, Crimson Desert, and Pragmata, but there's so much to play on Xbox right now. Despite claims that "Xbox is dead" big publishers are still showing up on the platform with the same regularity as they always did. ID@Xbox has had some amazing games show up too, including Replaced, Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacriledge, Super Meat Boy 3D, Reanimal, Dread Delusion, Absolum, Vampire Crawlers, and tons more. I frankly can't keep up.

The Xbox OS is more polished than ever, we have more games to play than ever, in more ways to access your content than ever.

It's Schrödinger's Xbox: If Xbox can fix doubts about its long term viability, there would be little to complain about right now.

Does Microsoft have the stamina to commit to Xbox? (Image credit: Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, via Tom Warren

When you look around mainstream gaming forums, YouTube channels, and comments sections, negative sentiment around Xbox as a brand seems as strong as it ever was. People actively hate Xbox, but perhaps it's more accurate to say they actively hate Microsoft.

Microsoft is a big proponent of artificial intelligence, which has the potential to literally des