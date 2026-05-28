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I previously thought that hackers had taken things up a notch by using generative AI to breach sensitive data — but the reality is far worse.

In a damning report by TechCrunch, scammers have been using a legitimate Microsoft email (msonlineservicesteam@microsoftonline.com) to send spam emails to unsuspecting people (via PCWorld). For context, the company uses this email to send 2FA authentication codes and other legitimate account alerts.

To that end, it’s still unclear how the scammers are exploiting the system, but evidence suggests the email address wasn’t spoofed — it was compromised