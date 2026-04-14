"Zero detections across 69 engines": A fake Windows 11 24H2 update is slipping past antivirus to try and steal your passwords

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Beware of a fake Windows 11 support page that pushes malware.

Rear view of computer hacker in dark hall wearing hooded top hacks into a computer network, types software code on a keyboard and monitors a virus attack to hack into network systems and servers.
Hackers disguise malware as a Windows 11 update, tricking users into downloading password‑stealing software. (Image credit: Getty Images | kmatta)