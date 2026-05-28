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For those not in the loop, Xbox has been running its Player Voice feedback forum for quite some time now, giving fans the opportunity to cast their votes on what they want to see from Xbox.

While my colleague Jez Corden did a fantastic job covering the community’s most requested features and the likelihood of them happening, I’m instead here to beg upon the stars because the most requested game on Xbox’s Player Voice feedback forum- and wow, is that a mouthful-