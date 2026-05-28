Banjo‑Kazooie is the top Xbox Player Voice request, and fans are still pushing for a comeback
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By Adam Hales published
Xbox players are making their voices heard, and Banjo-Kazooie appears to be the most requested franchise revival on the Player Voice forum.
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For those not in the loop, Xbox has been running its Player Voice feedback forum for quite some time now, giving fans the opportunity to cast their votes on what they want to see from Xbox.
While my colleague Jez Corden did a fantastic job covering the community’s most requested features and the likelihood of them happening, I’m instead here to beg upon the stars because the most requested game on Xbox’s Player Voice feedback forum- and wow, is that a mouthful-